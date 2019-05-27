Downtown Spokane on the evening of May 11, 2019. Taken from the outlook at Riverfront Park. Featured buildings are the Paulsen Building, US Bank Building, the Ridpath, the Wells Fargo Building, the Parkade, the Bank of America Building, and the Chase Bank Building. The roads in the photo are Stevens (heading into the city on the right) and Washington (exiting the city on the left). Spokane's Riverfront Park is also known for it's Big Red Wagon, which people might barely be able to see in this picture.