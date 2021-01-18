Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Christian Burri
@chrisburrc
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Schwamendingen, Zürich, Switzerland
Published
on
January 18, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
schwamendingen
zürich
switzerland
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Snow Wallpapers
ice
frost
weather
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #76: Joel Gascoigne
9 photos
· Curated by Joel Gascoigne
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Background bright
132 photos
· Curated by Margarita Batysheva
bright
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
Collection #145: Trello
9 photos
· Curated by Trello
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
united state