Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Annie Spratt
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 4, 2021
RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD., PENTAX 645Z
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
tree trunk
HD Purple Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Space
49 photos · Curated by Timothy Salter-Hewitt
Space Images & Pictures
Star Images
Outer Space Pictures
Houseplant heaven
632 photos · Curated by Mickey Gast
plant
pot
potted plant
Food
176 photos · Curated by Lily Meade
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
flora