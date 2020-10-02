Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Dieter K
@dieter_muenchen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
October 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Fountain in Schleissheim mit Ducks in Late Summer
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
palace
park
architecture
classic
bw
no people
late summer
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfront
plant
Grass Backgrounds
river
transportation
vehicle
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
The Ocean In Your Mind
221 photos
· Curated by Raphael Funck
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Friends
210 photos
· Curated by Monae Harris
friend
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Moody and Atmospheric
145 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
moody
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images