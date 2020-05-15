Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Andy Makely
@rendermouse
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Georgia, USA
Published
on
May 15, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Chipping Sparrow perched in a Japanese maple tree.
Related tags
georgia
usa
sparrow
chipping sparrow
Animals Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
japanese maple
Nature Images
wildlife
Birds Images
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
wren
anthus
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #131: Daniel Waldron
9 photos
· Curated by Daniel Waldron
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Evoke
67 photos
· Curated by Sophie Andreassend
evoke
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Humanity
148 photos
· Curated by Ferananda Ibarra
humanity
outdoor
Light Backgrounds