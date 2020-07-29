Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Julissa Capdevilla
@juliedroz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 30, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
text
sash
document
diploma
human
People Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Distinct Foreground
50 photos
· Curated by Marshall Pittman
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Micro Worlds
573 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
aerial view
aerial
HD Grey Wallpapers
Unsplash Top 25: 25 Most Downloaded Photos of 2018 | Q1
20 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers