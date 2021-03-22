Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
JT
@visionbyjt
Download free
Share
Info
Mammoth Lakes, CA, USA
Published on
March 22, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
mammoth lakes
ca
usa
Nature Images
road
outdoors
pedestrian
tarmac
asphalt
HD Snow Wallpapers
transportation
tire
dirt road
gravel
ice
vehicle
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Create
92 photos
· Curated by Daiane Coutinho
create
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
Collection #186: Unsplash
10 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
ruins
39 photos
· Curated by 1 1
ruin
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers