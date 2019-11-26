Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jonathan Horst
@jonathanhorst
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
November 26, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Minimal black and white plants with white background
Related collections
staffage
209 photos
· Curated by Lin-Ho Park
staffage
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
Plant
15 photos
· Curated by Marcy Holder
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
My collection
41 photos
· Curated by Shinya Kobayashi
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Flower Images
blossom
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
human
People Images & Pictures
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Public domain images