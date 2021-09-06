Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jennifer Uppendahl
@j_a_uppendahl
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Tacoma, WA, USA
Published
on
September 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
tacoma
wa
usa
contruction
transportation
vehicle
tractor
bulldozer
soil
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #151: Ucraft
8 photos
· Curated by Ucraft
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
Mother's Day
64 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
day
mother
People Images & Pictures
THE ROAD LESS TRAVELLED
90 photos
· Curated by Hendri van Niekerk
road
dirt road
gravel