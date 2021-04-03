Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Pravin Rahangdale
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Nagpur, Maharashtra, India
Published
on
April 3, 2021
Canon, EOS 200D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
nagpur
maharashtra
india
construction
scaffolding
bridge
building
silhouette
Free pictures
Related collections
Coffee o'clock
37 photos
· Curated by Martine Goyette
Coffee Images
cup
cafe
Glorious Food
237 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
Food Images & Pictures
meal
plant
Beauty / Style
93 photos
· Curated by Caterina Chimenti
style
beauty
People Images & Pictures