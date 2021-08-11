Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Erik Mclean
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 12, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
reptile
Snake Images & Pictures
rust
chain
Free images
Related collections
Beauty of Photography
129 photos
· Curated by Hilthart Pedersen
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Whitespace
117 photos
· Curated by Todd Quackenbush
whitespace
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Red
120 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Red Wallpapers
plant
flora