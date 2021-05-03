Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Franz Michael Schneeberger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
lenseball on the ground in the forest during daytime
Related tags
twig
daytime
HD Forest Wallpapers
lenseball
sphere
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
photography
photo
Leaf Backgrounds
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #70: Chris Guillebeau
10 photos
· Curated by Chris Guillebeau
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers
building
Scenery
275 photos
· Curated by Jessie Russell
HD Scenery Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Renewable Energy
63 photos
· Curated by Lauren M
renewable
energy
Cloud Pictures & Images