Chinese Labour poster. Scene outside a mine in the Transvaal, with Campbell-Bannerman addressing a British workman in a bowler hat and good suit. Cartoon Chinese workers are seen in the background. Bannerman is sympathising with the British man about the Chinese workers taking away all his work, but the workman disagrees, saying that "For every nine collies, there's a white man gettin' a £1 a day to boss 'em", c1905-1910.