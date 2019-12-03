Go to LEISARÀ Creative Studio's profile
Available for hire
Download free
grey leather handbag
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Italy
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Grey Wallpapers
Italy Pictures & Images
accessory
accessories
handbag
bag
purse
text
Free images

Related collections

For Portalle
113 photos · Curated by Zipporah Gaines
accessory
bag
purse
fashion amd make up
836 photos · Curated by rita tyrina
make
fashion
beauty
Brand & Lifestyle Content
164 photos · Curated by Hello Zuleica
lifestyle
human
furniture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking