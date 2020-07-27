Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Renuka Bamal
@renukabamal
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
Published
on
July 27, 2020
iPhone 6
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
jaipur
rajasthan
india
road
highway
screnery
HD Wallpapers
peace
Tree Images & Pictures
tree road
pathway
beauty
natural beauty
Peaceful Pictures
Nature Images
asphalt
tarmac
freeway
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Backgrounds
Related collections
pantone
42 photos
· Curated by Siham Hors
pantone
Flower Images
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flatlay Items
419 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
flatlay
desk
work
ruins
38 photos
· Curated by 1 1
ruin
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers