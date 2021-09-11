Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stefano Intintoli
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Montegalda, VI, Italia
Published
on
September 11, 2021
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
montegalda
vi
italia
papavero
campagna
plant
Flower Images
blossom
poppy
Free images
Related collections
Collection #27: Crew
9 photos · Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
building
cancer
29 photos · Curated by Kimberley Vanderwolf
cancer
medical
human
Homegrown
17 photos · Curated by Gemma Evans
homegrown
plant
Food Images & Pictures