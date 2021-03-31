Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mika Baumeister
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Street Photography
Share
Info
Bonn, Germany
Published
on
March 31, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Shadows of a couple drinking beer in the evening hours
Related tags
bonn
germany
street photography
People Images & Pictures
beige
shadow
Sunset Images & Pictures
golden hour
couple
symbolic
beer
drinking
railing
human
crowd
handrail
banister
audience
furniture
silhouette
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Minimalism
93 photos
· Curated by Alex Holyoake
minimalism
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Serenity
41 photos
· Curated by David Martin
serenity
People Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
Hitched
27 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
hitched
Wedding Backgrounds
marriage