Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sung Jin Cho
@mbuff
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 4, 2021
LEICA CAMERA AG, LEICA Q2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
accessory
accessories
jewelry
gemstone
pebble
egg
Food Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
Crystals, stones and gems
115 photos · Curated by Stephanie Bergeron
Best Stone Pictures & Images
gem
crystal
Wolfe Mountain Designs
64 photos · Curated by Sarah Smith
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Design Wallpapers
accessory
gems or jewels
16 photos · Curated by Luis Cruz
gem
jewel
accessory