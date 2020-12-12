Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Hanna Balan
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 12, 2020
ILCE-5000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Christmas mood with sparkling lights
Related tags
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
abies
fir
confectionery
sweets
insect
invertebrate
Bee Pictures & Images
Animals Images & Pictures
honey bee
creme
dessert
cream
Free stock photos
Related collections
So many Ways...
67 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
bridge
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Sea Me Now 🌊
190 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
sea
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #134: Free Music Archive
10 photos
· Curated by Free Music Archive
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
wildlife