Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
The Humble Co.
@thehumbleco
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sweden
Published
on
February 22, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Plastic-free bamboo straw
Related tags
sweden
drink
cocktail
straw
enviroment
bamboo
the humble co
glass
plastic free
sustainability
potted plant
jar
pottery
vase
plant
mint
herbs
planter
HD Red Wallpapers
alcohol
Public domain images
Related collections
cocktail
66 photos
· Curated by Sarah Klesen
cocktail
drink
beverage
Kitchen
5 photos
· Curated by chris clapp
kitchen
drink
plant
Reference
36 photos
· Curated by Ashley Cooper
reference
plant
Flower Images