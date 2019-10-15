Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Robert Anasch
@diesektion
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 15, 2019
ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
furniture
chair
potted plant
pottery
vase
plant
jar
Tree Images & Pictures
flagstone
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoors
bonsai
patio
planter
pot
Creative Commons images
Related collections
DECO-HOME
94 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
deco-home
plant
interior
AWASH IN COLOR
574 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Wedding
1,214 photos
· Curated by Joanna Kłosińska
Wedding Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
marriage