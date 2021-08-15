Go to Kay Liedl's profile
@kaeptn
person walking on green grass field during daytime
Balmeregghorn, Hasliberg, Schweiz
Published on Apple, iPhone SE (1st generation)
Our third day through the Swiss alps included a big highlight we where all looking forward to: after slowly climbing up from the Tannensee Lake towards Balmeregghorn the clouds suddenly broke open and we had a perfect view on the spectacular ridge path, descending several hundreds of meters on the left and on the right. The path went on like this for several kilometers and we had to push the bike for some steep sections, but the riding part was so much fun and perfect.

