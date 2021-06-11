Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Susan Wilkinson
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Hard Light Shadows
Share
Info
Published
on
June 11, 2021
Google, Pixel 3a
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
The patio of MacKenzie's Chop House, downtown Colorado Springs, CO
Related tags
hard light
restaurant
furniture
chair
cafe
urban
neighborhood
building
cafeteria
town
HD City Wallpapers
street
road
People Images & Pictures
human
metropolis
patio
housing
tabletop
vase
Free pictures
Related collections
Grief, Sadness, Melancholy
173 photos
· Curated by Jasmin Schreiber
sadness
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Family
58 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
Family Images & Photos
People Images & Pictures
Baby Images & Photos
Jewelry
103 photos
· Curated by Liz Fisher
jewelry
hand
People Images & Pictures