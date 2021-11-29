Go to Prashant Verma's profile
Agrasen ki Baoli, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, near Diwanchand Imaging Centre, Hamdard Nagar, Vakil Lane, Mandi House, New Delhi, Delhi, India
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Agrasen ki Baoli, designated a protected monument by the Archaeological Survey of India under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act of 1958, is a 60-meter long and 15-meter wide historical step well on Hailey Road, near Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India. Although there are no known historical records to prove who built Agrasen ki Baoli, it was originally built by the legendary king Agrasen, The Baoli is open daily from 9 AM to 5:30 PM.

