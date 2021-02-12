Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Israel Albornoz
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
February 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A hot sunday in Monterrey. Cerveza Modelo.
Related tags
plastic bag
plastic
bag
monterrey nuevo leon
outdoors
HD Snow Wallpapers
snowman
Winter Images & Pictures
Nature Images
Backgrounds
Related collections
Fog and Mist
115 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
mist
fog
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #152: Inc.
6 photos
· Curated by Inc.
blog
Light Backgrounds
Website Backgrounds
THE WILD LIFE
564 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
wild
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal