Go to Jeroen den Otter's profile
Available for hire
Download free
black and white laptop on table back to back
black and white laptop on table back to back
Gouda, NetherlandsPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Laptop of a student.

Related collections

new media
7 photos · Curated by Anna Kaehne
technology
People Images & Pictures
blog
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking