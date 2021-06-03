Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sajan Rajbahak
@sajan009
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ghandruk, Nepal
Published on
June 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
girl from village
Related tags
nepal
ghandruk
pokhara
lifestyle
village
Girls Photos & Images
shelter
rural
countryside
building
Nature Images
outdoors
urban
People Images & Pictures
human
clothing
apparel
housing
HD City Wallpapers
town
Public domain images
Related collections
Love
625 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Love Images
couple
People Images & Pictures
Superior Interior
57 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
interior
indoor
room
Animals
778 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
HD Grey Wallpapers