Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 8, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bali, Indonesia
Related tags
temple
bali
traditional
culture
statue
indonesia
carving
Best Stone Pictures & Images
Brown Backgrounds
human
People Images & Pictures
building
architecture
ivory
worship
HD Wood Wallpapers
shrine
symbol
HD Cross Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
In Transit
204 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
transportation
vehicle
Car Images & Pictures
Au Naturel
124 photos
· Curated by Jesse Belleque
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Health & Fitness
114 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
fitness
Health Images
Sports Images