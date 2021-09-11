Go to Gunnar Ridderström's profile
@gunnarridder
Download free
white metal pipe near white wall
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Porsgrunn, Norge
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D700
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

porsgrunn
norge
shadow
building
handrail
banister
utility pole
factory
architecture
railing
HD Windows Wallpapers
Public domain images

Related collections

Two's a Crowd
353 photos · Curated by Olivia Smith
two
People Images & Pictures
friend
Devices
60 photos · Curated by Maria Scarzella Thorpe
device
work
HD Computer Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking