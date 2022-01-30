Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lingmoor Fell, Ambleside, UK
Published
8d
ago
SONY, ILCE-7M4
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
ambleside
lingmoor fell
uk
windy
side pike
hills
langdale pikes
hiker
runner
walls
langdales
blew tarn
landscape photography
Mountain Images & Pictures
lakes
community
windermere
rain
lake district national park
coniston
Free images
Related collections
Facial Recognition
1,810 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
People Images & Pictures
human
man
Light-Washed Tones
491 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Minimalismo / Minimalism
81 photos · Curated by Ella Jardim
minimalism
blog
Website Backgrounds