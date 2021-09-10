Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Horvatin
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Tropical Greenhouse, Hamilton, ON, Canada
Published
on
September 11, 2021
Canon, EOS RP
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
phlebodium aureum
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
tropical greenhouse
hamilton
on
canada
fauna
minty
moody
monarch fern
phlebodium aureum
leaves
plants
contrasty
Nature Images
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
fern
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Reflection
68 photos · Curated by Hitsch Meyer
reflection
outdoor
lake
Moody Landscapes
38 photos · Curated by Martha Bergmann
moody
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Pools
26 photos · Curated by Yuri Druchinin
pool
swimming pool
HD Blue Wallpapers