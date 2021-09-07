Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ingrid Martinussen
@ingridmartinussen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Oslo, Norway
Published
on
September 7, 2021
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
oslo
norway
plants
Nature Images
botanical garden
outdoors
garden
porch
plant
patio
arbour
housing
building
vegetation
Flower Images
blossom
Tree Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Fields
53 photos
· Curated by laze.life
field
outdoor
Grass Backgrounds
Collection #162: The Histographer
9 photos
· Curated by The Histographer
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Wanderer
118 photos
· Curated by Helga Hubermann
wanderer
outdoor
People Images & Pictures