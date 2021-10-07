Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stefan Kostić
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kotor, Montenegro
Published
on
October 7, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
kotor
montenegro
duck
ducks
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
mallard
waterfowl
HD Teal Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #67: Dean Bradshaw
10 photos
· Curated by Dean Bradshaw
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Conceptual
301 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
conceptual
People Images & Pictures
man
Collection #35: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
man