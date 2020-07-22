Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
James Lewis
@jamesplewis
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
July 22, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Love & Family
96 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Family Images & Photos
Love Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Watch the Sky
211 photos
· Curated by Jessica Wright
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
sunrise
Green
261 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
flora
Related tags
accessory
accessories
bead
jewelry
HD Blue Wallpapers
gemstone
blue marbles
HD Wallpapers
Blue Backgrounds
shiny
bracelet
Creative Commons images