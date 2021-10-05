Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mak
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 5, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T20
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
veins
vegetation
droplet
HD Green Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #125: Medium
6 photos
· Curated by Medium
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Collection #148: Kickstarter
10 photos
· Curated by Kickstarter
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
the garden of daydreams
182 photos
· Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
garden
Flower Images
plant