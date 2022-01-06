Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Risto Kokkonen
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Winter Images & Pictures
snow on tree branch
pine tree
sunlight
outdoors
Nature Images
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
ice
Backgrounds
Related collections
Texturiffic
517 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
texturiffic
Texture Backgrounds
plant
Tropical Vibes
78 photos · Curated by Pineapple Supply Co.
HD Tropical Wallpapers
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
outdoor
Live for Less
34 photos · Curated by Gavin Campbell-Wilson
plant
People Images & Pictures
human