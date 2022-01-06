Go to Risto Kokkonen's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

Winter Images & Pictures
snow on tree branch
pine tree
sunlight
outdoors
Nature Images
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
ice
Backgrounds

Related collections

Texturiffic
517 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
texturiffic
Texture Backgrounds
plant
Live for Less
34 photos · Curated by Gavin Campbell-Wilson
plant
People Images & Pictures
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking