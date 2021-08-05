Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Charles Chen
@color0911
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
architecture
building
helmet
clothing
apparel
temple
pillar
column
symbol
Dragon Images & Pictures
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
shrine
worship
Free pictures
Related collections
Architecture
170 photos
· Curated by Prakash Palaniappan
architecture
building
HD Blue Wallpapers
CLOUDS ABOVE, EARTH BELOW
2,015 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Collection #75: Brit Morin
6 photos
· Curated by Brit Morin
People Images & Pictures
building
HD Grey Wallpapers