Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jonathan Mabey
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 13, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Macro shot of a feather with water droplets.
Related tags
water droplets
feathers
close up of feather
macro
close up
Nature Images
water drop
water droplet
Nature Backgrounds
macro photography.
detail
feather
HD Water Wallpapers
water droplets close up
stain
Creative Commons images
Related collections
The Minimalists Collection
15 photos
· Curated by The Minimalists
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD White Wallpapers
Creatures
128 photos
· Curated by Lucas Myers
creature
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Interiors
307 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
interior
indoor
home