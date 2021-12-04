Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Samuel Branch
@imsimplysamuel
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Niceville, FL, USA
Published
on
December 4, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Civilian Conservation Corps worker statue
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
niceville
fl
usa
statue
worker
man
history
turkey creek
mural
statues
civilian
conservation
corps
civilian conservation corps worker statue
old
statue head
statue portrait
HD Grey Wallpapers
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
Roads
61 photos · Curated by laze.life
road
highway
outdoor
Fog and Mist
112 photos · Curated by Wilfried Santer
mist
fog
Cloud Pictures & Images
Water
161 photos · Curated by Emanuel Musa
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
sea