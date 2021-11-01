Go to Stefan Münz's profile
@stefanmplus
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Südpfalz, Deutschland
Published on Panasonic, DC-G9
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Health & Fitness
114 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
fitness
Health Images
Sports Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking