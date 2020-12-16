Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Patrik Velich
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bratislava, Slovensko
Published
on
December 16, 2020
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
IG: pgh_foto
Related tags
bratislava
slovensko
apparel
clothing
sweater
human
People Images & Pictures
sleeve
female
cardigan
HD Brick Wallpapers
Women Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Classic Cars
96 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
classic car
Car Images & Pictures
Vintage Backgrounds
Collection #25: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
House Images
Succulents
53 photos
· Curated by Dallas Reedy
succulent
plant
HD Cactus Wallpapers