Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nikolai Lehmann
@nikolailehmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bern, Switzerland
Published
on
November 4, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bern
switzerland
Halloween Images & Pictures
Fall Images & Pictures
brigde
tower
building
architecture
arch
arch bridge
arched
bridge
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Meditation & Contemplation
65 photos · Curated by Barbie Fitzgerald
meditation
Sunset Images & Pictures
Website Backgrounds
Fields
53 photos · Curated by laze.life
field
outdoor
Grass Backgrounds
Travel
291 photos · Curated by Jessica Wright
Travel Images
building
architecture