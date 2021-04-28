Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Feri & Tasos
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Parnitha, Griechenland
Published on
April 28, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Female hiker holding a paper map.
Related tags
parnitha
griechenland
map
hiking mountain
hiker
hiking
hike
map holding
orange jacket
fleece jacket
fleece
forest hiking
orienation
geography
green field
hiking moments
hands
route
paths
directions
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Cozy Contemplations
174 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Grass
106 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Grass Backgrounds
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Mother's Day
64 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
day
mother
People Images & Pictures