Go to Vinh Thang's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Bình Dương, Việt Nam
Published agoNIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

bình dương
việt nam
pagoda
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Flag Images & Pictures
Peaceful Pictures
asian building
Flower Backgrounds
asia
roof
tile roof
architecture
monastery
building
housing
clock tower
tower
shrine
temple
worship
Free stock photos

Related collections

Contemplative
156 photos · Curated by Sam Littlefair
contemplative
plant
HD Dark Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking