Go to Sonika Agarwal's profile
Available for hire
Download free
girl in gold and blue crown
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

A beautiful idol of Lord Ganesha on display at a workshop in Mumbai

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

hindi
hindu god
lord ganesha
vinayaka chavithi
vinayaka chaturthi
hindu festival
temple
mumbai
maharashtra
india
ganpati
ganesh
ganesha chaturthi
indian culture
indian religion
shrine
elephant god
vinayaka
khairatabad
human
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

People
123 photos · Curated by Joshua Earle
People Images & Pictures
human
portrait
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking