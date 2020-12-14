Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nathan Dumlao
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
December 14, 2020
Canon EOS R5
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
ginger
clove
baking
ingredients
Food Images & Pictures
plant
dessert
alcohol
drink
beer
beverage
seasoning
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Emotions
20 photos
· Curated by Alyona Smorodnikova
emotion
People Images & Pictures
human
Road Trip & Outdoor
157 photos
· Curated by Samuel Chong
trip
road
outdoor
Earth and Nature
131 photos
· Curated by Paul Oldham
Earth Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers