Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Peter van der Meulen
@hendrikpeter
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Abiskojaurestugorna, Sweden
Published
on
August 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Juniper berries
Related tags
abiskojaurestugorna
sweden
juniper
juniper berries
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
conifer
larch
seed
grain
Food Images & Pictures
produce
vegetable
yew
Free images
Related collections
Collection #129: Ann Handley
7 photos
· Curated by Ann Handley
bilberry
Fruits Images & Pictures
blueberry
Blurred/in motion
102 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Morando
blurred
motion
Blur Backgrounds
Collection #58: Tobias Lütke
9 photos
· Curated by Tobias Lütke
outdoor
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation