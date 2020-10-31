Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jon Moore
@thejmoore
Download free
Share
Info
Broad Ripple, Indianapolis, IN, USA
Published on
October 31, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
utility bill
7 photos
· Curated by MaryBeth Arms
utility
HD Grey Wallpapers
electric
EH - Strategic Planning
1 photo
· Curated by Audrey Stultz
Clean Energy
250 photos
· Curated by Adam Powers
clean
energy
windmill
Related tags
broad ripple
indianapolis
in
usa
HD Grey Wallpapers
gauge
energy
energy meter
ac
ac unit
meter box
electricity
electric
utility
cooling
utilities
Free stock photos