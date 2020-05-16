Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gabriela Slovak
@sgaby
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kúpeľná 4042/5, Štrbské Pleso, Slovensko
Published
on
May 16, 2020
iPhone 7
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Hight Tatras
Related tags
kúpeľná 4042/5
štrbské pleso
slovensko
HD Water Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
fir
abies
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Blue Wallpapers
lake
conifer
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Fear
45 photos
· Curated by Maia Bissette
fear
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
India
160 photos
· Curated by Sholto Ramsay
india
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Portrait Mode
361 photos
· Curated by Mihir Sumant
portrait
plant
outdoor