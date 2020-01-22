Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Louis Paulin
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Versailles, France
Published
on
January 22, 2020
Canon EOS 2000D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
versailles
france
castle
Paris Pictures & Images
HD Gold Wallpapers
architecture
building
interior design
indoors
Brown Backgrounds
apse
human
People Images & Pictures
lighting
church
altar
HD Windows Wallpapers
skylight
crypt
arched
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Sovereign
22 photos
· Curated by Alesia Pratt
sovereign
building
architecture
Renaissance
40 photos
· Curated by Megan Dieckmann
renaissance
HD Art Wallpapers
human
What-if
16 photos
· Curated by Tsólaria Vazquez
what-if
castle
building